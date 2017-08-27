When You Attack Muslims

At it's core,racism has as it's objective the diminishing of a group to the point the dominant population no longer considers them a challenge to the status quo. Any argument designed to box in a population in order to diminish that population's participation in society has racist goals at its core.

People will say they are not targeting all Muslims - but then the narrative is framed so that it ends up including all Muslims.

This same tactic has been used to exclude native Americans,women,Jews,Catholics,gays,black Americans,Irish Americans,and Hispanics from full participation in the mainstream of our society.

Change the targeted group - the pattern doesn't change.

So we know how this process works and what the end result will be.

Muslims - the new allowable targeted group.

"Radical Islam" is just code for all Islam - all Muslims.

The unspoken indictment is that anything that is associated with Islam exists on the same continuum and all Muslims are just degrees away from being terrorists. If your basic assumption is that ISIS and al Qaeda are just extreme/radical forms of Islam and not a perversion of it,then the next "logical" step is to accept that all Muslims are a threat by the very fact they are Muslims.

It's not a discussion on how to deal with terrorist groups - it's a formula on how to reduce anyone who identifies as Muslim.

It doesn't matter where they decide to start the argument - Islam,the Quran,Arab/Muslim culture - the goal and end point are the same. Delegitimization of a whole people in order to justify preventing them from being given equal consideration in any discussion.

The further the targeting trend progresses the more apparent the lie becomes and the clearer the agenda becomes.

The poem,"First they came…" contains a universal truth.

Racism has nothing to do with the targeted group. It doesn't matter what the targeted group does or doesn't do. They can jump through every hoop and new ones would be found to prove that they are still not at the same level of humanity as everyone else and so are a threat and must be kept on a lower restricted level, better to guard against their gaining power and influence.

Racism never happens in isolation.

Racism never stays confined to one group - it spreads.

Groups are intertwined - what effects one group is going to effect another - you can't tailor make racist actions,hard as some may try.

Racism isn't controllable - you can't decide to just target observant Muslims.

It doesn't work that way.

What is done to one vulnerable group will be done to all vulnerable groups in time.

If you belong to a vulnerable group that has faced discrimination now or in the past,don't lend your voice to targeting another vulnerable population. Until all vulnerable populations are treated with respect and accepted into the community - no group is safe. The next swing of the pendulum might very well find your group once again in the pillory.

And if you are in the current dominate group,need I remind you that the rules you set up to govern others today will be the same rules you will one day be treated to by a new dominate population that is not yours. No one stays the dominant population forever.

Here is a truth - groups that try to diminish other segments of the population in order to boost their own segment of the population always end up diminishing themselves in the process.

Always.

The irony is that while those who use racist tactics to hold power over another people will not remain the dominant population forever,their reputation as racist will linger long after their influence and power diminishes.

When Christians target the Muslim faith because it challenges their prominent position- they end up in the same target zone of groups who want to reduce all faith expression in the public square. Intolerance of any faith group targets all faith groups - not just select groups.

When those who want to boost Israel by reducing the influence of Muslims decide to create animosity against Muslims,Jews find they are in the same target zone of any resulting laws that seeks to restrict Muslims. Circumcision,religious courts for domestic issues,ritual slaughter of animals,halal and kosher food offerings,non-Christian holidays treated on an equal footing all get targeted,not just those pertaining to Muslims. Islam and Judaism are so intertwined in cultural and religious practices,it's impossible to restrict just one.

Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia rise together - always. The core impetus for the one is the same driver that fuels the other.

When atheists who seek to eliminate discrimination against non-believers start targeting Muslims as part of a campaign to force the religious into the same shadows where atheists were once confined,they find themselves wearing the same label of intolerance that is now worn by faith groups who seek to limit the discussion to only their beliefs.

This is the reason that even in the face of another episode of violence against gays,that the majority of the LGBT community immediately started working to try and prevent any move at using their tragedy as a cover for racism against another vulnerable group. The LGBT community encompasses every group. You can't diminish any other group without also diminishing LGBT members.

This is also why Asian-Americans immediately stood up against those targeting the Muslim community. This is why the Jewish community in America took the same stance. Why Sikhs choose to stand up for Muslims rather than seek to distance themselves when they could.

The younger generation gets it.

All of these groups understand it is a thin line between another minority group and their own.

Racism is racism.

It never stops at one group because it has nothing to do with the targeted group and everything to do with the racists' need to dominate and reduce another people in order to make themselves more powerful.

We've watched this process used against vulnerable groups in the past. When racism is allowed as an accepted position in a society,it grows and becomes more extreme and brutal in it's expression against the targeted population. It spreads from one small,distant corner to encompass more and more territory,more and more groups,closer and closer until it is sitting in the seat next to you.

How do societies allow this to happen? How do good people become part of a mob seeking to reduce - both literally and figuratively - a segment of the population?

If you study history,you see the same patterns of behaviour over and over.

And if you don't study history - just watch how that same pattern is at work even today.