Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library •

Dear Mrs. Roosevelt:

I have noted with great satisfaction that you always stand for the right and humaneness even when it is hard. Therefore in my deep concern,I know of no one else to whom to turn for help.

A policy is now being pursued in the State Department which makes it all but impossible to give refuge in America to many worthy person who are the victims of Fascist cruelty in Europe. Of course,this is not openly avowed by those responsible for it. The method which is being used,however,is to make immigration impossible by erecting a wall of bureaucratic measures alleged to be necessary to protect America against subversive,dangerous elements. I would suggest that you talk about this question to some well-informed and right-minded person such as Mr. Hamilton Fish Armstrong. If then you become convinced that a truly grave injustice is under way,I know that you will find it possible to bring the matter to the attention of your heavily burdened husband in order that it may be remedied.

Very sincerely yours,

Professor Albert Einstein