Jerusalem: Destruction of the Temple - Part 3

(just as background - I wrote this article as process while I was reading the book "Jerusalem" by Montefiore. I needed to fill in the background gaps so I would understand better what I was reading. Quotes, unless stated otherwise, are from his book)

The Jews fled the Temple complex if they were able,seeking refuge in buildings in the City or escape beyond the city walls as the Roman legionaries hunted them down. They were effectively contained within the City's walls with nowhere to go and no means of defending themselves from this massive armed wave of soldiers bent on acting out their domination over the conquered populace.

The legionaries swarmed into the Old Town with it's small crowded neighborhoods and burned them all wholesale on their way to the newer neighborhoods built on the adjacent western hill with it's larger homes and the promise of richer booty.

The Romans gained control of the northern sector of the city,including all but the southwestern corner of the New Town (Herod's Palace and Citadel). The resistance among the population ceased. Thousands of Jews surrendered hoping this would at least give them a chance to live.

When it fell,the Romans and their Syrian and Greek auxiliaries "poured into the alleys. Sword in hand;they massacred indiscriminately all whom they met and burned the houses with all who had taken refuge within". At night when the killing stopped,"the fire gained mastery of the streets."

But the last of the rebels still held out in Herod's Palace and Citadel.

Titus had ramparts built up along the sides and in the middle of August the Romans finally stormed the last remaining stronghold. The Romans pursued the rebels into the underground tunnels where the two sides continued to fight until John of Gishala finally surrendered and then the remaining rebel leader,Simon, surrendered soon after.

And it was done.

September 8th - Almost a month after the Temple was fired,Jerusalem was conquered.

The Jerusalemites were herded into camps from which they were culled according to use - those that were deemed a burden, had no value or were fighters - were killed. Those who would fetch a good price on the market - were sold as slaves. Those who looked like they might be used for hard labour were sent to work in the mines of Egypt. And the rest were kept to play a part in the Romans' Triumphal Procession to Rome - displayed as trophies or to take part in the Romans' games - fighting wild animals or other humans for the pleasure of the viewing public of the Empire of Rome.

Josephus searched for his family among the masses of Jerusalmites. He did not find his parents,but he found his brother and fifty friends whom Titus allowed him to liberate,including three who he discovered were crucified on crosses. (they were taken down and attended to by a doctor,but only one survived).

Titus decided,like Nebuchadnezzar,to eradicate Jerusalem,a decision which Josephus blamed on the rebels: "The rebellion destroyed the city and the Romans destroyed the rebellion." The toppling of Herod the Great's most awesome monument,the Temple,must have been an engineering challenge. The giant ashlars of the Royal Portico crashed down onto the new pavements below and there they were found nearly 2,000 years later in a colossal heap,just as they had fallen,concealed beneath centuries of debris. The wreckage was dumped into the valley next to the Temple where it started to fill up the ravine,now almost invisible,between the Temple Mount and the Upper City. But the holding walls of the Temple Mount,including today's Western Wall,survived. Titus embarked on a macabre victory tour. His mistress and her brother the king hosted him in their capital Caesarea Philippi,in today's Golan Heights. There he watched thousands of Jewish prisoners fight with each other - and wild animals - to the death. A few days later,he saw another 2,500 killed in the circus at Caesarea Maritima and yet more were playfully slaughtered in Beirut before Titus returned to Rome to celebrate his Triumph. The legions "entirely demolished the rest of the city,and overthrew it's walls." Titus left only the towers of Herod's Citadel "as a monument of his good fortune." There the Tenth Legion made it's headquarters. This was the end which Jerusalem came to," wrote Josephus,"a city otherwise of great magnificence and of mighty fame among all mankind."

