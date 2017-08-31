EGYPT: Nasser vs Sadat: Part One - Nasser

Nasser came into office in 1952 through a coup d'etat by a young group of military officers led by Gamal Abdel Nasser. The officers chose Mohamed Naguib to be the first President of Egypt,but he was soon removed and put under house arrest because of disagreements with Nasser.

In 1956 Nasser took power.

Nasser led for 14 years and was cherished by the people of Egypt because he is the one who kicked out the British and nationalized the Suez Canal right after he came to power.

Nasser was a very charismatic leader and was idolized by the people his whole reign. They felt he was one of them - as opposed to the monarchy that had come before.One of the reasons Nasser was moved to push out the former king was that the king and his associates lived an opulent lifestyle while the people of Egypt were suffering. In comparison,Nasser lived a very simple life.

It was Nasser that focused on the peasantry - providing jobs,health insurance and free schools. He redistributed land from wealthy owners to the peasantry. In the 1964 constitution,he inserted that half of the parliament seats should go to the lower class - the workers and poor.

Like so many revolutionary leaders of that time,Nasser was a socialist and the political system was structured on a socialist ideology.

As countries in the Middle East threw off the yoke of colonialists,they developed a sense of regional Arab unity. Nasser pushed the idea of pan Arab nationalism with the thought of Egypt becoming the regional leader with himself at the head.

The concept never worked out primarily because the region's leaders were split between those,like Nasser,who wanted rapid growth and industrialization in order to advance Arab countries to compete with the west and those states ruled by dynasties that were not sure about rapid social and economic changes and saw Nasser's rising influence within the Arab community as a threat to their own power.

In addition,the PLO was now rebelling against being under the thumb of Egypt and started pushing it's own agenda separate from Egypt's,which meant that Egypt now faced growing competition for influence within the Palestinian national movement - all leading to friction and lack of cohesion within the Pan Arab movement.

He also went to war with Israel in 1956 and 1967-that second war saw Egypt lose control over Sinai to Israel. Just as disastrous,he involved Egypt on behalf of insurgents in Yemen's civil war (Saudi Arabia took the opposite position in that war) between 1963 and 1969 with almost 70,000 Egyptian troops stationed in Yemen at one point.

Between all of these factors,Egypt's expected advancement of it's place within Arab society fell short. There was a sense of defeat within the Egyptian population after the 1967 war with Israel.

He reformed the economy and nationalized all of the chief sources of income in Egypt.Aside from ideological reasons,Nasser needed the money generated from these sources within the government's hands in order to finance the industrialization he envisioned. Building the High Dam was one of those mega projects he needed an influx of cash to achieve.

Nasser was an absolute dictator who did not allow anyone else to accumulate any power that might threaten his reign. When the chief of the armed forces was gaining too much control - Nasser had him removed and assumed the position himself. He got rid of all parties,he abolished the Muslim Brotherhood and Egypt became a one party country. Nasser used the nationalistic narrative to redirect the discontentment of Egypt's growing working class.

He constantly changed the constitution to give himself more powers. The military were given civil management positions instead of elected or appointed politicians. It is in his regime that the use of torture and imprisonment of any opposition became the norm.

He allied with the Soviet Union and received vast arms through the relationship.

When Nasser died in 1970,his vice president,Sadat took over the Presidency.