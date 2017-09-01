From the Vault: Monterey International Pop Festival

http://blogs.loc.gov/nls-music-notes/2016/06/the-festival-that-changed-american-music/?loclr=twloc

Nearly 50 years ago marked the beginning of the Monterey International Pop Festival, one of the first rock festivals in the United States. Nowadays, rock festivals are a common occurrence, happening in various locations year-round. Back in 1967, though, the rock festival was not common. Monterey helped change all that, as the rock festival became more and more popular, with the unparalleled Woodstock following two years later. Many acts had their first big American shows at Monterey, propelling them into the national spotlight.

Besides being one of the earliest rock festivals of its kind, Monterey was regarded as a changing of the guard for pop music. Although numerous acts were invited to play, many of the most popular bands at the time, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Beach Boys, were not in attendance.