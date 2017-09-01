EGYPT: Nasser vs Sadat: Part Two -Sadat

When Nasser died in 1970,his vice president,Anwar El Sadat took power. Sadat started the 1973 war with Israel,which the Egyptian people and the Arab world felt reinstated Egyptian's self esteem. He then signed a peace treaty with Israel right after the war, which led to the return of Egypt's territory in Sinai.

Both Nasser and Sadat's regime were autocratic and they both had absolute power - so the basic structure of Egypt's political system did not change from one to the other,but they used that power in different ways.

When Sadat came to power everyone thought he would just be a puppet president of the deep state that Nasser had put into place. But Sadat had a very different idea of what Egypt's political ideology should be. And he proved to be a leader in his own right who was very confident in his own ability.

He was not a man of the people as Nasser had been. He kept his own consul which did not sit well with some people at all (because so many of the people in government were all pretty much Nasser's handpicked people). Sadat gradually expelled all of Nasser's cronies in the government and security force and replaced them with professionals - both in the diplomatic and political corp.

Sadat leaned toward a western style of government and instituted a multiparty system (but they did not function as independent parties - Sadat still held absolute power - they functioned more as a pressure mechanism to move his government on issues,but did not change the direction of any issue - still it was more political freedom than had existed under Nasser). Like Nasser,Sadat also retained power by using coercive force against any oppositional player that threatened his hold on power,including any political Islamists,like the Muslim BrotherhoodBut,he allowed more freedom of the press than Nasser who had nationalized and controlled Egypt's press.

By the time Sadat took over,Egypt's economy was stagnating with high oil prices,high inflation and high debt. Sadat liberalized the economy in 1973,by allowing private investment which was suppose to encourage foreign investment.

The problem was that Egypt's infrastructure was crumbling,it's transportation and communication systems were insufficient and there remained the worry about how secure business property rights were in regard to the state. Instead of foreign investment creating jobs for Egypt's people,it turned out to just meant that luxury goods flooded the market. Now Egypt's upper class grew in wealth at the expense of the middle class,working class and the poor.

Neo-liberal policies worsened the economy.

"His announced intention in October 1974 to restructure and reorient Egypt's economic relations in place of the government-managed economy inherited from Gamal Abdul Nasser. This Infitah,or,loosely defined,"Open Door" policy,the out come of both domestic socio-economic forces and foreign pressures,was conceived in order to enable Sadat's Egypt to realize political objectives,unattainable through military means,and to attract the external assistance needed to cope with an immediate economic crisis.The liberalized economy also paved the way for a more consumption-oriented society,exploitable by private domestic and foreign interests and subject to the hazards of international trade and the influence of foreign creditors and aid donors. In 1961,only 7% of it's food supply was imported. The proportion stood at one-fifth a decade later,and until 1974,the country ran a net favourable agricultural trade balance."

From The Atlantic:

A number of economists and historians argue that Sadat's infitah – "opening up" of the economy – in fact created a layer of big businessmen dependent upon political patronage, but did not really open up the economy at all, still less generate sustainable growth. Sadat presided over a decade in which the slowing world economy and mounting domestic troubles led to rising prices and an erosion of the rising standard of living and, for many, hopefulness that was Nasser's bequest. Many Egyptians perceive Sadat's era – largely correctly – as a time in which an independent foreign policy was sacrificed for a strategic relationship with the United States, and in which state capitalism began to morph directly into crony capitalism, without ever passing through the phase of an equitable social market. Sadat mollified the state's stance toward the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists, releasing many of their political prisoners in order to provide a bulwark against the left.

Sadat was not the pan-Arabist that Nasser had been. Sadat wanted Egypt to integrate into a wider world stage - which is one of the reasons he wanted to achieve peace with Israel. He expelled 20,000 Soviet military advisors (right before the 1973 war with Israel) and grew distant from the Soviet Union - even though the Soviets remained Egypt's chief supplier of arms.

While he was temporarily lionized when he went to war with Israel and that raised the status of Egyptians in the Arab world,he lost favour when he decided on his own in 1977 to make peace with Israel.

From "A History of the Arab Peoples" by Albert Hourani

For Sadat, the war of 1973 had not been fought to achieve military victory, but in order to give a shock to the superpowers, so that they would take the lead in negotiating some settlement of the problems between Israel and the Arabs which would prevent a further crisis and a dangerous confrontation. This indeed is what happened, but in a way which increased the power and participation of one of the superpowers, the USA. America had intervened decisively in the war, first to supply arms to Israel and prevent its being defeated, and then to bring about a balance of forces conducive to a settlement.

For his trouble - most other Arab countries cut relations with Egypt and it was booted out of the Arab League.That sense of isolation from the Arab core lingered long after.

And then to boot - he opened relations with the United States in order to help negotiate the return of Sinai to Egypt.

As he said - "Russians can give you arms,but only the United States can give you a solution."

By the time Sadat was assassinated in 1981 by members of the Islamic Jihad,he had switched alliances from the Soviets to the Americans.

As a result,Egypt became one of the top recipients of American foreign aid.(corruption among Egypt's ruling class has severely cut the actual benefit to the rest of Egypt's population) That high level of aid also meant that by this time Egypt was dependent upon foreign aid for economic survival. In exchange,Egypt pretty much has always done as the US dictated in regard to the US agenda in the Middle East.