Hebron,Israel: Ground Zero

Start off with a map showing Hebron and the Green Line. If there were ever to be "two states for two people," Hebron is way inside Palestinian territory and would not be included in Israeli territory.

Hebron is located 19 miles south of Jerusalem. It is the largest city in the West Bank.

Hebron is the trade hub of the West Bank. It's chief product is the sale of marble from the local quarries. It is known for it's grapes,figs,limestone,and glassblowing factories. The Palestinian dairy product manufacturer is located in Hebron. Hebron is the home of Hebron University and Palestine Polytechnic University.

The cities and villages that have surrounded Hebron have all merged into one large cosmopolitan area with no borders between the cities and Hebron.

There are about 160,000 Palestinians(according to Israel gov't site)/ 215,000 (according to wiki) who live in Hebron.

The Old City of Hebron has narrow winding streets and flat-roofed houses and old bazaars.

Why Hebron is So Important to Jews

Hebron (you will also see it written Hevron) is one of the oldest continually occupied cities in the world. It is the site of the oldest Jewish community in the world.

Only Jerusalem is holier than the city of Hebron to Jews.This is because Hebron was where Abraham the patriarch of the Jews settled and eventually bought a field where there was a cave that Abraham wanted to be the burial place for his wife,Sarah, and to serve as a family tomb. And that place,Tomb of the Patriarchs,according to Jewish tradition, also contains the bodies of Abraham,his son Isaac,grandson Jacob, and their wives,Rebecca and Leah.

Hebron was conquered first by the Christians in the Byzantine era (who built a large church over the Tomb of the Patriarchs),and then by the Arabs (who then turned the Christian church into a mosque),then by the Crusaders (who expelled all of the Jews),then by the Muslim Mamelukes (who let Jews come back to live in the city,but allowed them no nearer to the Cave of the Patriarch than the 7th step leading to the building),then by the Ottoman Turks(who conquered the city,attacking the Jews and killing many, with the rest escaping to Lebanon until things settled down 15 years later),then by the British(during this time there was a brief 5 year period of re-establishment by 31 families but they had to be evacuated when tensions heated up),then by Jordan (who forbid all Jews to live in the city or visit any Jewish shrines in the city) and finally by Israel from the Six Day War in 1967 onward.

Hebron has never been a Jewish majority city. Even at it's height in Jewish history,Jews were a small minority.

For much of it's modern history,Hebron has been home to a small,dedicated population of Jewish religious scholars and their families (there was a rabbinic center of note in Hebron),but it was a poor community that depended in a large part on donations from the diaspora to survive. By 1838,the Jewish population had grown to 700 inhabitants.

Throughout Hebron's history what you see are two patterns which is our take away here.

The first is that throughout Hebron's history,Jews have been drawn to Hebron,even when it is only a handful of religious scholars eking out a existence, just to be able to be in this holy city,even when they must wait a hundred years or more to return to this city,even when they are severely restricted in the exercise of their faith,they always return - because it is holy to them and you will never be able to prevent that drawing back to Hebron.

The second pattern is universal for all minority groups within a larger dominant majority - they live their lives with an asterisk. It doesn't matter how well integrated into society they are,how friendly the neighbors - when times get tough,when leaders or a sector of the population want a scapegoat - they will always turn on the most vulnerable population in their midst. It may differ in the degree and type of harassment,but the core pattern stays the same.

In 1929, among growing regional tension,the Arab citizenry of Hebron set upon the Jewish inhabitants of the city,killing 67, razing synagogues and destroying homes. The remainder of the Jewish population fled for their lives to Jerusalem,effectively ending a Jewish presence in Hebron until 1967.

It doesn't matter how friendly or how unobtrusive Jews might be in Hebron,I can pretty much guarantee that without protection,they would once again be at the mercy of the mob sooner or later.

So you have that dichotomy of Jews will always return to Hebron so you can not effectively prohibit them from Hebron and the majority population,Palestinian, will not allow them to live there peacefully.