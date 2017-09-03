Venezuela: Background

Venezuela was colonized by Spain. From 1740,Venezuela,Columbia and Ecuador were grouped together into a single entity,the Spanish viceroyalty of New Granada with the capital in Bogota,Columbia.

In the new colonies there was definite class distinctions among the population. At the top of the rung were those who are from Spain and sent out to the new colonies to act in the mother country's stead or to make their fortunes in the new colonies. They were highly resented by the next in line - the Creoles. The Creoles were those of pure European blood,but born in the colonies. Other groups were the mestizo who were of European -native American ancestry. And then you had the mulatto category - European -African ancestry. On the bottom of the social rung was native Americans and blacks.

As New Granada settled and started developing it's own identity separate from Spain,the Creoles started to feel constricted.

New Granada was becoming prosperous and with that the Creole class became more self-confident in their own abilities separate from Spain.

And then in 1808,Napoleon sends his troops into Spain and seizes the throne. This becomes the impetus that rebellious elements in the colonial governments use to declare for the deposed King Ferdinand VII instead of the current Spanish rulers.

Venezuela declared itself independent from Spain in 1810.

Simon Bolivar was a young officer who took part in the junta which expelled the governor of Venezuela in 1810 and took over. He starts a campaign to liberate the whole of New Granada and create Gran Columbia.

In 1819 Simon Bolivar starts the process of a provisional government.

When Spain was finally defeated in 1821,Simon Bolivar established the Republic of Gran Columbia.

Bolivar wanted to follow the model of the United States. Gran Columbia was a centralized representative republic with a president,bicameral congress and a high court. It covered the area of modern day Venezuela,Columbia,Panama and Ecuador. The capital was in Bogota,Columbia. Bolivar was the founding President.

Right off the bat Gran Columbia suffered internal fractures between those who wanted a centralized government with a strong leader and those who wanted a decentralized form of government. It began unraveling almost from the start as regional rivalries and personal ambitions took over.

There was a rebellion in Venezuela in 1826 by Venezuela's Jose' Paez, while Bolivar was off campaigning in Peru. Bolivar returns and gives Venezuela more autonomy. That then makes Columbia upset.

In 1828,Bolivar declared himself dictator to prevent anyone else from pulling away.

But it is a losing battle,there is constant strife in the department of Ecuador,Bolivar is ill with tuberculosis and not recovering,there is an assassination attempt on Bolivar's life,Bolivar is becoming politically isolated.

Nothing is going to plan with Bolivar's dream of a federation modeled on the US. In 1829,Paez again declared independence for Venezuela.

Bolivar resigns as President,planning to go live out his remaining days in Europe. He has a representative make one more effort to pull the sections back together. New reforms are offered and a new constitution is proposed. But opponents want a federalist constitution that gives the three departments (Venezuela,Ecuador and Columbia) more powers and weaken the central governing body. Bolivar's supporters walked out. Bolivar never made it to Europe.He dies on the coast of Columbia that year. All of his efforts had been to no avail,Venezuela and Ecuador split off and the Gran Columbia experiment was dissolved in 1831.

The first governments of Venezuela were military regimes. In 1959,they had their first democratic election.

Hugo Chavez was elected in 1999 till his death in 2013.

When Chavez came into office,huge numbers of the country's elite left the country and took their money,knowledge base and skill sets with them.

During Chavez' time in office,he reduced poverty from nearly 50% in 1999 to about 30% in 2011. School enrollment was increased,the literacy rate has risen to 96%,infant and child mortality rates were lowered substantially,healthcare became available,access to clean water and sanitation became more widespread under his investment programs. All of this was done through petroleum revenue.

Chavez supported Nicholas Maduro as his successor to continue his socialist program.

Under Chavez the role of the President had become increasingly one of authoritarian control with the corresponding shrinkage of power in all other branches of government.

The political system has become more repressive as first Chavez and then Maduro increased the government's authoritarian nature.

Corruption is at an all time high,inflation is high and crime has skyrocketed,democratic institutions have weakened, freedom of speech and the press have been under attack and the country is paralyzed by the entrenchment of animosity between the government and the opposition.

While Venezuela has many social programs, they have achieved them at the expense of good economic practices. The government has taken over much of the private economy and relied solely on the income of oil to bring in revenue to fund the increased dependency of the population on the government for everything.

To make matters worse,the military is becoming increasingly polarized just as the rest of the country has.

A third of the population is under 14 years of age and a third is in their peak productive years.