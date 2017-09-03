Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 876 Seeds: 1912 Comments: 22334 Since: Dec 2015

Land of cuteness

Current Status: Published (4)
By JustKat
Sun Sep 3, 2017 7:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

he popped the first two.. now he carries this one very gently

Article Photo

A small dog dressed as two even smaller dogs carrying a present

Article Photo

after a tough day at the office

Article Photo

Dragonfly covered in morning dew.

Article Photo

This old boy protecting his old boy from the rain. True Love

Article Photo

He likes to hold his own feet

Article Photo

I need a finger monkey omg

Article Photo

I need all of them

https://twitter.com/landpsychology

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor