Hebron: Two Separate Unequal Roads,Two Separate Unequal Rules - Separate and Unequal Justice Between the Dominant Demographic and Those They Rule Over

How to Build a Fence in Hebron:

The separation and discrimination between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank does not involve public transport only. This video features footage of Border Police officers stating that one side of a newly erected fence is for Jews, the other for Arabs. The separation principle is an official policy of the Israeli military separating Jews and Moslems in the city of Hebron. The policy is implemented primarily through severe restrictions on Palestinian travel and movement in downtown Hebron, where most Israeli settlement outposts are located. Some of the main roads in the area are completely off limits to Palestinians, and many roads bar any and all Palestinian vehicles. Israel's strict restrictions have made the lives of Palestinians in downtown Hebron intolerable, forcing many to leave their homes and jobs. On 23 September 2012 Israeli security forces laid out a chain-link fence, dividing the road lengthwise. On one side of the fence is a paved road and on the other, a narrow pedestrian passageway. Since the fence was erected, Israeli security forces have not allowed Palestinians to walk on the road. Instead they direct Palestinians to the narrow passageway, which is unpaved, rough and ends in a small staircase. The passage is completely impassible by wheelchair and is very difficult to navigate with a baby carriage, pushcart or bicycle.

Military renews segregation on main street in Hebron, 2015:

The military resumed its segregation on the main street of a-Salaimeh neighborhood, in force from Sep. 2012 to Mar. 2013 when it was abandoned following to the airing of footage by B'Tselem. The military again bans Palestinians from the main part of the street, directing them to a narrow side road. This is part of the military’s overall policy of severe restrictions on Palestinian movement in downtown Hebron, implemented ever since the 1994 massacre of Muslim worshippers at the Tomb of the Patriarchs perpetrated by settler Baruch Goldstein.

Border Police officer grabs girl’s bike, tosses it into bushes, Hebron, July 2016:

In September 2012, Israeli security forces put up a chain-link fence along al-Ibrahimi Street in Hebron, separating the paved road from a narrow, rough walkway. Since then, B’Tselem has twice documented security forces denying Palestinians access to the paved road, despite official claims that there is no such prohibition. On 25 July 2016, B’Tselem volunteer Raed Abu Ramileh filmed a Border Police officer seizing the bicycle of 8-year-old Anwar Burqan and throwing it in the bushes for riding it down the paved road, which is reserved for settlers.

But Not Just In Hebron:

Of some 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israel daily, 63,000 have permits and can enter Israel via one of 11 checkpoints. This past June, during the fast of Ramadan, B’Tselem again documented the rough conditions at two of the checkpoints: 300 and Qalandia. Even during Ramadan, when workers fast all day, conditions at the checkpoints mean they are forced to leave for work in the dead of night, wait in long lines, and often sleep where they work, seeing their families only on weekends. This is not a necessary evil but a deliberate choice by the Israeli authorities. Whatever the reasoning for the choice, it is an unconscionable and unacceptable one. - btselem

From wiki: