Florida Residents Return to Destruction After Hurricane Irma

Gwen Bush watched from her window early Monday morning as the water rose around her central Florida home. She had been sitting in darkness for hours as she listened to trees snap and water bubble. When it began to seep under her front door, she thought of the scenes of Hurricane Harvey in Texas that she had seen on TV. "I was scared to death, I thought I was gonna die," she said. "I can't swim and the water kept rising; it was all the way up to my windows. I actually thought I was not going to live through this. I started praying." Bush saw the National Guard and firefighters outside with boats and big trucks. She grabbed a hurricane kit she'd packed the day before, pushed open the door, and waded through thigh-deep water to reach the rescuers, who took her to a shelter a few miles (kilometers) away. As day broke, she was grateful to be alive — but worried about the future. She had frantically tried to stack her belongings on top of beds and cabinets as the water rushed in, but she assumes she probably lost almost everything in her rented home. Bush, 50, works as a security guard at a sports and music venue in Orlando, and only gets paid when she works. Concerts and shows were canceled in the days leading up to the storm, and she's not sure when she'll be able to get back to work. As the storm closed in, she spent the last $10 she had on food and water. Now she has nothing left but the red sweatsuit she escaped in. Even her shoes were ruined by the water and muck. "How are we gonna survive from here?" she said. "What's going to happen now? I just don't know."

Robert Hickok, a 51-year-old commercial fisherman, spent hours stranded in his truck on a bridge amid fast-rising waters as he tried to leave Plantation Island. He decided to ride out the storm on the island, where he's lived for about four years, and sat tight through hours of rain and wind and flying debris. He was relieved when things became calm in the wee hours of Monday morning. "It got real calm, you know," he said in a phone interview. "The rain let up and it quit blowing and I was still on the island and I thought it was all over." But when he looked out the window 30 or 45 minutes later, the road was covered with water. As he watched, it began rising fast. He immediately got in his truck, but by the time he'd driven roughly a mile to the bridge, it was too late. Everglades City, on the other side of the bridge, was flooded and there was nowhere to go. "Thank God the bridge was there," he said. "If the bridge wasn't there, it'd have been bad." He hunkered down in his truck and hoped the water wouldn't rise any higher. At daybreak, the water began to recede and he was able to drive off the island. He returned to his home around midday Monday to find it destroyed. "It's all gone. It's a total loss," he said. "The trailer, boat, car, everything."

Ken Christian woke up at 5 a.m. Monday and saw water an inch below his door in the San Marco district near the St. Johns River in Jacksonville. "I laid back down, and 30 minutes later, there was 3 inches in the apartment. At one point it got up to 3 feet. We got all the canned good we could and got out," he said. The National Weather Service said the storm surge from Irma broke the flooding record in Jacksonville previously set by Hurricane Dora in 1964. It hit particularly hard along both shores of the St. Johns River that cuts through downtown. Water was 4 feet deep in the three blocks of houses and apartments leading to the river. One man used his daughter's surfboard to paddle along streets to check out the damage. Another man, Darin Van Gundy, waded through the streets to check on friends. He woke up at 6:30 a.m. to find water creeping up to his door. Within a few hours, the bottom floor of his two-story apartment had 4 feet of water. "We lost some art we never imagined we could lose because we brought it up 4 feet, and it crested at 5 feet in spots," he said.

Larry Dimas and his wife, Elida Dimas, live in Immokalee, in inland Florida town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Naples where entire areas were flooded. The Dimases lost part of the roof of their mobile home to Irma, and one wall wobbled to the touch. Cars and trucks drove slowly through a main intersection Monday to avoid causing wakes next to homes and businesses. Kids rode bikes on streets covered in water. Larry Dimas said damage from Irma won't be easy to overcome in a town whose population is composed mainly of migrants and blue-collar workers. "They just go to work and come home. Something like this happens and it's just ...," Dimas said, pausing and turning around to keep his emotions in check. Dimas said it's still OK to live in his mobile home, but his wife disagrees. "He wants to, but I'm not living here," she said.

