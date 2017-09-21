Thoughts on "Man,the State and War: a theoretical analysis" by Kenneth Waltz

Thinking back on his ideas,I would like to take this time to write down some of my thoughts on his book and the topic.

The author divides the causes of war into three different camps:

1)the individual man camp - if all men were good and were brought up to resolve differences peacefully,to seek the good in every other human,there would be no war.

2) the internal state camp - if the internal conditions of a country were improved so that all sectors of a society had their needs met,there would be no cause to seek or covet anything outside their state boundaries or to plot with outside sources against their own government.

3) the international relations camp - which views the world as a chess game - each trying to set up the board so they can dominate the game - both now and several moves into the future.

Philosophical trends regarding the nature of foreign relations moves between a focus on internal causes as the root of how foreign relations are conducted and a focus on strictly external relations dictating internal policies.

Even when one view is dominating current policy at any point in time,the direct opposite philosophical view will be gaining strength among theorists until the weight shifts and the former outlook is discredited. And so the cycle goes swinging from one foreign relations viewpoint to the opposite end of the spectrum and back.

But of course,life never happens solely in one camp or the other - it is always both camps-external factors and internal factors - occurring at the same time that effect how a state responds to other states and how they arrange domestic policies to better respond to external factors.

Waltz gives this example -Bismark,the greatest chess player of statecraft,worried about an alliance with Russia - an external international relations state to state chess play. And the reason he was worried was because Russia was experiencing internal instability at the time. The chess move would have been beneficial,but he had to consider if that chess piece was about to fall apart,which would not only nullify any benefit,but could cause a worse situation.

Another example - In 1859,England was sympathetic to Italy for wanting national freedom from Austria,but England was in opposition to France,who was in an alliance with Russia. If there were a future conflict between England and France (and France's ally,Russia),Austria was the only European ally England knew she could count on to stand shoulder to shoulder and fight with her.

So England was not going to go against Austria no matter how bad Austria was to Italy and no matter how much England might have agreed in principle with Italy's desire for freedom from under the yoke of Austria.

England went through the same scenario with Iran and Russia but from a different angle. Russia was very brutal in their suppression of the Iranians' fight for independence from Russian occupation and rule via Russia's Iranian proxies.The Iranians looked to England as their saviour because England championed the values of freedom and democratic government. Iran sought and depended upon England's guidance.

But England was looking at Germany and concerned with protecting India in case of a future war with Germany. Iran was the bulkhead between Europe and India. Having a secure Iran in Russia's hold rather than a loose cannon that might choose Germany over England was not something England felt they could afford to risk. England would need Russia in her good graces in that possible scenario,so while she still spoke publicly of helping the Iranian people and her statements were against Russia's conduct in Iran,the actions she took benefited Russia in Russia's campaign to undermine Iran's budding attempts at democracy.

Regardless of what your world view might be,the world you find yourself in dictates how you have to conduct yourself to a certain degree. If all the world is preparing for war,that is the reality you face and you have to respond to that reality in a realistic manner. But how your worldview is oriented does affect how you conduct yourself within that reality and the course you choose to navigate through those waters.

There is always a choice in how you choose to conduct yourself and which trajectory you choose to take.

You can't ignore the underlying agenda and behaviour of other states.

To say - we will always conduct ourselves from this strict platform regardless of how other states conduct themselves assumes everyone else follows the same guiding principles.But to abandon your guiding principles in the belief doing so will enable you to win,is to find at the end,win or lose,you no longer are a principled state but have become what you abhor.

So again,the take away is that you have to operate within the reality of your world,but your world view is what tempers that response and direction.

If you only view the world through a single worldview lens to the exclusion of the other two camps of thought listed at the beginning of this article- it will distort your perception and response to events because the other two categories are still going to exert influence whether you remain blind to their effects or not.

All causes leading to war are interrelated. You can not just change one aspect of a problem.

You have to take into consideration - the nature of man,the internal politics of a state and the relations between states.

So here is the crux of the book:

The central thesis of this book is not - "How can we stop wars?"

The central thesis is,as Rousseau said - Wars occur because there is nothing to stop them.

Men/states restrain the impulse to take action and go to war only when there is a greater force that they fear will inflict a greater retribution/consequence upon them if they do act upon those impulses.

Two examples to illustrate this-

1) State A may have something that state B wants. The underlying cause of a war may be State B's desire. But it is the fact that there is nothing to prevent State B from undertaking the risks of war that will be the gatekeeping cause.

2) On the other side - State A may fear that if it does not attack State B that is growing stronger now while it can,in the future it may not be able to stop State B. So State A attacks State B preemptively because there is no other outside force that would be a deterrent to State B taking action when it wants to in the future.

A single cause may not be enough to outweigh the risks of a full-fledged war,but as each cause goes into the bucket,it reaches a tipping point where the emotional (fear/anger)is beyond reasoning and one small incident gives vent to all out war.

The more players you have (who feel they have the capability to go to war and achieve their objectives) the greater the odds of war occurring.

So the solution to war would be to have an single independent greater authority that was concerned with the whole earth as an entity as opposed to a national view.

Having a one government world might be the answer if that power were benevolent and anyone who would eventually be in control of that one all powerful government always had the benefit to the whole world as their chief concern rather than any individual state.

Perfectly good men or states will not do bad things.

But there are no perfectly good men or states.

If the members of that all powerful entity are not benevolent -then having a powerful one world government would be tyranny at it's nightmare worst.

And even if they were perfectly good men who controlled that powerful one world government that could prevent conflicts - the way an effective organization prevents conflicts is by not permitting highly damaging deviant behaviour.

Which leads us to the question - who decides what is "deviant" behaviour and what would be considered behavior that is so deviant that it must be eliminated?

A one world government dedicated to peace for the whole world would have to be a state in stasis - eliminating all factors that might upset the balance of that state of existence.

To maintain that state would require an iron clad adherence to a status quo with no allowance for any deviation - good or bad.

And that leads to a suffocating sameness and the suppression of creative energy and uniqueness of thought.

No risk takes away the good with the bad.

So - my take away was that "No war" is great in theory,but in reality - there will never be world peace or regional peace or even forever peace between two competing nations.

But it is not the arrival at the station that is as important as much as the process and journey you take to get there.

The effort at working toward a better ability to resolve issues without conflict and elevating individual and state behaviour, betters and advances mankind even while we understand that we will never have a world without conflict and wars and it might not be a better world even if we could.