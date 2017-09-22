YEMEN: Background - History

Turkey/the Ottoman Empire controlled most of Yemen except for the Southern port city of Arden and it's surrounding area,which the British had controlled since the 1800's.

Northern Yemen won their independence when the Ottoman Empire collapsed at the end of WW1 in 1918.

The British were pushed out of Arden in 1967 by a Yemen insurgency who then set up an Arab socialist government in Arden and the surrounding area. They were very tight with the Soviet Union. Hundreds of thousands of Yemens left that area and went to live in the northern section of Yemen (and of course,from that point on,wanted to kick out the government in South Yemen).

The northern section of Yemen has always been more traditional and conservative compared to south Yemen.

For the next twenty years north and south Yemen were involved in a constant back and forth of limited hostilities between the two.

When the Soviet Union collapsed,all financial and other support from Russia for the government of South Yemen stopped. They really couldn't make it on their own. So they united with north Yemen in 1990. But there still were sectors of the south Yemen population who did not want to give up South Yemen's independence and they rebelled in 1994,but were brutally and quickly put down by the Yemen government. (now united - but in truth,more of a majority northern government that had forced the union).

Yemen is a majority sunni population,except for one province that is up in the northwest section of the country that sits right on the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Having shi'a sitting right on their border that could always cause trouble made the Saudis nervous. As it always happens with minority populations that are physically on the fringe,the shi'a Houthis felt that the government marginalized them and they did not get a fair share of any government funds and that the Saudis worked with government forces to target them and oppress them. And they probably had legitimate gripes. So the Houthis tribesmen started fighting government forces in their province in 2004. A lot like it had been with North Yemen and South Yemen - off and on hostilities. In 2009,hundreds of people were killed and more than a quarter of a million people were displaced by the intensity of fighting in that province.

Now back to the South. In 2008,the idea of seceding from the union took hold again in South Yemen and that fight started back up.

In the meantime - Arab Spring took off in the year 2011 and Yemen got in on the act and started protesting against the long time ruler(30 years,since the 1980's) - President Salih. Their complaint was the usual - high unemployment,poor economic conditions and corruption. Yemen is the poorest country in the middle east. They wanted the President removed. Tribal leaders and military leaders started defecting from backing Salih to the protestors' side. The Gulf Council got the two sides to agree that the President would step down if he wasn't prosecuted. The President refused to sign the agreement and the country exploded with protests against him. Then the President said he would sign it and transfer his power over to the vice President,Abd Hadi(who is a very weak leader).

In 2012, Yemen held elections and Hadi won the Presidency. By 2013,the new Yemen government was starting to work on a new constitution and toward national elections,etc.

In the meantime - as if Yemen didn't have enough problems with an insurgency in the South,shi'a Houthis in the north and a battle between the disposed President who still wants to get back into rule - al Qaeda looked at all that wonderful mountainous terrain that can not be controlled (like Afghanistan) and the chaos and turmoil going on and said - "All right! That's our kinda place!" And they moved into Yemen after being pushed out of Afghanistan and Pakistan by 2008. And they pitched their head quarters east of the provinces loyal to the government. And now apparently a group that says it is a Daesh franchise has decided to challenge Al Qaeda in Yemen. Whoopee! Everyone is now at the party.

The Yemen government under President Salih worked with the United States to try and root out al Qaeda forces and the new government has done the same. Al Qaeda is obviously seen as a threat no matter who the government is. But every time there is another internal turmoil whether it is with the south,the Houthis or between the old and new governments of Yemen and it takes attention off al Qaeda/ Daesh and the government has to take troops from fighting al Qaeda to one of these internal issues,al Qaeda gains space to grow.