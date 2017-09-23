The Exploding Unicorn - James Breakwell - Life of a Dad

(from website Twenty Two words)

We first introduced you to James Breakwell, the father of four little girls under the age of seven and mastermind behind the hilarious Twitter account Exploding Unicorn, last year.

4-year-old: Can I have candy?

Me: What did Mom say?

4: No.

Me: So why would I let you?

4: She's not the boss of you.

It’s a trap.

-----

We went into the basement for a tornado.

My 3-year-old thought we were hiding from a tomato.

Honestly, that scared her even more

------

[reading]

Me: The big bad wolf couldn't get in. The house was made of brick

3-year-old: Couldn't he break a window?

I'm raising a burglar

---

My 6-year-old wants to be a doctor so she can help sick kids.

My 4-year-old wants to be a porcupine so she can stab people with her butt.

----

4-year-old: I wish I was a dog.

Me: They can't ride bikes or draw pictures or drive cars

4: They don't wear pants.

Me: I wish I was a dog

----

My workout schedule:

Age 20: Ran every day.

Age 25: Exercised once a week.

Age 31: Pulled a muscle walking to the fridge.

------

Me: Time for church.

5-year-old: I don't want to go.

Me: Don't you want to get into heaven?

5: Not if it's like church.

-----

My daughter's lip is bleeding.

None of her sisters know what happened.

At least they know the first rule of Fight Club.

------

Boy on the playground: You can't be Spider-Man. You're not a man.

4-year-old: You can't be Spider-Man. You're not a spider.

----

3-year-old: Can we have a birthday cake?

Me: It's not your birthday.

3: The cake won't know.

----

4-year-old: Did you know you can put cheese on anything?

Me: What?

4: *intense whisper* ANYTHING.

----

Me: Where are the pretzels?

6-year-old: I ate them.

Me: I told you to divide them into four equal piles.

6: Each pile has zero.

----

4-year-old: Boys always get in trouble.

Me: And girls don't?

4: We don't get caught.

----

Me: I'm glad I got married. Everyone needs a sidekick.

Wife: Good point, Robin.

----

Me: What did you do at school?

5-year-old: Nothing.

Me: How can you be there all day and do nothing?

5: What did you do at work?

Touché.

----

4-year-old: *cries*

Me: What's wrong?

4: My tummy is full, but I want to keep eating.

The struggle is real.

-----

My 3-year-old called her eyebrows "eye mustaches."

I was going to correct her, but instead I upgraded my vocabulary.