And The Word Is Turkic

There are 164 million people in the world who speak a Turkic language. The Turkic language core is Central Asia - Kazakhstan,Kyrgyzstan,Turkmenistan,Uzbekistan and Xinjiang in China.

The Turkics were a nomadic people from the central Asian steppes. Their home range centered in the western half of a population belt that encircled the core of China,which was an agricultural based society (the other half of that steppe belt population were the Mongolians).

As a people dependent upon horses and sheep,when these people pushed out from their native territory,they stopped before entering the desert regions and instead followed the path of lands that could support horses and sheep - down to the edges of northeast Iran and around the Caspian Sea to the Anatolian plateau.(They also spread northward to the far reaches of the Siberian steppes)

When Russia first gained control over those eastern Turkic states within her Central Asian sphere,she created individual states that did not follow natural ethnic boundaries so that no individual state could use ethnic nationalism to call up it's people against Russia's control. Over the years that has actually led to greater stability in that region between states,but on the other hand,because of that process,though the population definitely identifies as "Soviet" as opposed to an ethnic nationality,there is an undercurrent of resentment toward Russians.

In the era prior to WW1,it was thought that this region would be the deciding factor in what superpower controlled the Asian continent - but as it turns out,so far it seems to be the indigenous inhabitants who have been able to stand independent of any superpower making them puppet states.

On the Russia side of Turkic Central Asia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have large fields of oil/natural gas,Kyrgyzstan has large deposits of minerals. That fact gives these central Asian states leveraging power to ply China on the one side against Russia on the other (and turning to Europe as a third option) hopefully leaving them more or less independent of either as each competes for a trade advantage. Thus,Russia might buy their oil/gas and minerals and have their economies tightly interwoven with these Turkic states, but China has invested in transportation infrastructure linking the region to China and Central Asian markets are filled with inexpensive Chinese goods.

And that leads us to China.

Historically,China took a different approach to those Turkic regions on her western border. Rather than try and control the Turkish territories within her sphere,China created protectorates that reached down into the northern section of Iran. By skilled management and trade via the Silk Road,China's leaders reduced her need for a constant escalation of her military in these outlying regions.

But as a reminder,just as it seems to be a trend for other nations to recapture a lost golden era of territory acquisition and Russia looks to win some of her former western statelets back into her influence net,so too in China people talk of a time when China's borders stretched beyond their current western boundaries to include eastern Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Though it is of the quiet sort,there is fierce competition between Russia and China for influence within Central Asia.

So far,China's strategy of economic influence and trade instead of Russia's policy of intimidation and military might(which some of these state leaders have looked to in order to protect them from outside and inside threats)is a more persuasive strategy for the long term in this Turkic region.

Russia realizes that her vast eastern territory has the potential to be a counterweight to her vulnerability in her population dense western sector. But even as she has made some efforts to develop her unused eastern territories,she is losing the small population she has there to the lure of her western cities and the promise of jobs. Meanwhile China with it's dense population has moved into those Russian districts across the northern Chinese-Russian border bringing Chinese businesses and corporations to dominate the business landscape in those areas,something Moscow is not keen on. These are the same areas that China at one time also controlled. That makes Moscow nervous.

It was this border tension and not knowing Bejing's intentions that led to conflicts between the two countries during the Cold War years and pushed both to seek to find an advantage through relations with the West. How that dynamic will play out in the future remains to be seen - because there will always be tension on that border line and within Central Asia for dominant influence - and Russia alone will never be the stronger player in that contest. Does Russia allow this process to continue without challenging it or does she focus resources to her eastern front to attract immigration to that region- which might actually exacerbate the tensions with China. Russia does not have the density of population nor the resources to tackle both an eastern challenge and a western challenge at the same time. If Russia decides to focus attention,immigration policy and resources to it's eastern frontiers,it could then force China to switch from a focus outside her borders in her current expansionist strategy (specifically on those countries that surround the China Sea/Indian Ocean) and instead focus on her long internal border with Russia.

Just to continue on this theme of where China and Russia are competing for influence in Central Asia- let's go outside of Turkic country to Afghanistan for a moment.

In Afghanistan you have three powers competing (while both India and Pakistan compete in Afghanistan -I'll go into those connections briefly in a separate paragraph). Russia has given up on military domination of Afghanistan and is now busy building Russian language and cultural centers taking the approach of trying to tie the Afghans culturally to Russia while the US is busy clearing out terrorists like the Taliban to lessen a terrorist threat and the Chinese are building transportation infrastructure from China through Central Asia to the Indian Ocean coastline and eastern destinations as part of their new Silk Road - laying down a foundation of influence in every country that proposed Silk Road travels through.

Eventually all of this will be another line of contention for Russia and China but only if the Soviets decide to push back. Otherwise it works to China's favour both in the short and long term.

To take a brief sidestep - let's look at the other players in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has always served as Pakistan's backdoor insurance in case India attacked. But suddenly Pakistan found India becoming more involved in dealings with Afghanistan's government and felt like India was surrounding her. In order to try and force India to retreat from Afghanistan and focus her resources back on her own soil,Pakistan backed the Afghanistan Taliban among other covert groups against India. In the process the monsters they created to go after India have now turned against the Pakistan government also.

China has developed a very close relationship to Pakistan (Pakistan and China share a common feeling of rivalry toward India). Pakistan's hopes hinge on the infrastructure China wants to build through Pakistan. In that regard,China has demanded that Pakistan deal with her terrorists on her border with Afghanistan.

Before China ventured fully into the South China Sea,she worked to stabilize her relations with those countries to her west and north (Russia and her satellites) so that she could focus her resources seaward. She chose to not use that strategy of compromise with the countries on her southwestern borders,in particular Tibet, because those countries play a primary part in her central agenda.

Look to the Tibetan plateau - a land filled with resources. Perhaps even more precious that the abundant supply of minerals beneath her surface is the fact this is the source of fresh water for most of the rivers in the entire region. China can not allow this territory to be controlled by anyone but China. China is repeating her strategy of building up both infrastructure and presence in that area while repressing any identifiers the native population might rallied behind.

Put Tibet and the weak states in that corridor of Central Asia into China's basket and that brings China smack up against India's interests. In some ways India is even more of a problem than Russia for China as India actually has the potential to become a super power in it's own right and push back on China someday. And India continues to host the Dalai Lama who continues to inspire native Tibetans in their dream of independence. And as we have seen - China can not afford an independent Tibet. (also of related interest is the fact that China was in the process of sealing a deal in Sri Lanka to build infrastructure in Sri Lanka and came very close to succeeding in that move until Modi suddenly woke up and realized what was happening right off India's coast.

To get back to Turkic country.

Let's look at Xinjiang,the huge western province within China whose indigenous inhabitants are Turkic. Within this resource rich Turkic province,the Chinese have chosen the same path they use with Tibet. They simply can not afford to even contemplate the risk of this province ever not being fully within their control. From ignoring the needs of the people in this region they are now moving in a Han population that receives preferential treatment. By establishing a policy of pushing out the indigenous population while actively repressing any signs of ethnic identity among the native population,the Chinese hope to retain the resources of the region without the danger of an eventual ethnic pull for independence. In order to prevent the Turkic population from finding safe harbour in any of the neighboring states from which to form a base for resistance/insurgency,particularly within Turkic states like Kazakhstan,China's has made that one of the conditions of her economic and trade largess. An example of this policy in action is Thailand deporting Turkic Uyghurs back to China in spite of world wide condemnation. Denied a place to escape to in nearby countries,many Uyghur Turkics are immigrating to Turkey. (that has caused friction between Turkey and China. Of course since the attempted coup,Turkey's Erdogan is desperately trying to find a handle in which to regain control over the situation and his survival trumps Turkic bloodlines,so we shall see how that goes)

And that finally brings us around to Turkey. Turkey is a land bridge between Europe and the Middle East. Her population is centered around the western segment of Turkey,nearer to Europe,both physically and culturally in many ways than she is to the Middle East, with her religion being one of her main links to the Middle East. Caught in between,Turkey has been a country in search of a new identity since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. But the sense of themselves as a Turkic nation has never wavered (which is one reason they have never allowed the Kurds to both assimilate and/or retain their own separate identity) When the Turks were finally rejected in a humiliating manner by the Europe they had sought to join for so long(at which time you saw the anti-west/American sentiment gather steam),they switched direction toward the Middle East (also an uneven venture,but one they are still attempting). Not belonging fully to either,you now see Turkish leadership turning to Central Asia with it's Turkic people. This process is happening both by the state of Turkey and from the Gulen organizaiton/movement - an attempt to form a coalition of Turkic speaking people which Turkey (or Gulen) is a leading influencer.

To take a final sidestep next door to Iran. Persias' historical sphere of influence and control swept in an eastern direction all the way to the Indus Valley,encompassing both Afghanistan and Pakistan. If you look at the map at the start of this article,you will notice that Tajikistan is not a Turkic speaking nation,even though they are surrounded on three sides by Turkic speaking peoples. That is because it belongs to nations influenced by Persia and they are Persian oriented rather than Turkic. As Iran looked to the future and sought a new source of revenue rather than oil,she looked to not only to becoming a supplier of nuclear energy to the region,but also hydroelectricity and has built a number of hydroelectric dams throughout Central Asia.They also have oil pipelines to both Kazkhstan and Turkmanistan for Iran's domestic oil consumption. So this is another player looking to this resource rich region for the future.

Iran shares with Turkey a counterintuitive obstacle to becoming more of an influencer within the Turkic population of Central Asia. And that is Islam - a faith which all of these countries share and you would think would be an advantage. The thing is even at the it's introduction among the nomad tribes of the steppes,Islam was never a structured driver and life under the Soviet Union didn't make that connection any more so. Religion may be a deep part of the peoples' lives and culture but it doesn't frame it - and certainly not politically. It is only in Turkic countries where it has become part of a resistance movement that it has become politically charged. So even though these countries are Muslim,they remain leery of Iran with her cleric oriented rule. And Erdogan will also find that while using Islam as a political banner with the masses works in Turkey, outside Turkey that niche has already long been filled by other players. At least Gulen is coating his Islam so that it is more palatable in this theatre.

We are moving from an era where countries sought to be part of something greater to an era where countries are seeking to recreate the glory of their own past. For Turkey,that is not the Ottoman model of territory acquisition - it will be the Turkic language model which leads back to Central Asia - an area that is going to figure more in the future as the world's center moves eastward than it does now with the world focused on the Middle East.