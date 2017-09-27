Stratfor: Analysis: A Different Outlook for Reform Elsewhere in the Gulf

(seeder not working)
Gulf States face an uncertain future -because of environmental limits,but also because of their dependency upon one source of income that is drying up. Qatar,Oman and UAE are doing a better job of implementing needed reforms than Saudi Arabia,Bahrain (and to a lesser extent,Kuwait).
This article focuses on UAE,Qatar and Oman and their minority populations (shia Muslims).
How they respond to that minority will determine their stability in the future as resources dry up and place pressures upon the population as a whole.
Qatar and UAE
Doha and Abu Dhabi have already achieved some success in steering their economies away from oil. Qatar has nurtured its sovereign wealth fund through an array of risky but lucrative international investments, and the royal families of the United Arab Emirates' constituent kingdoms have poured money into developing a range of competitive economic sectors. Having already laid the groundwork for future reform initiatives, these countries will hit fewer bumps along the way compared with other bloc members.
Qatar and the UAE have lower shiite populations (about 10%) than Saudi Arabia,Bahrain and Kuwait. But the biggest difference between these two sets of states is that Qatar/UAE's shiite populations are not concentrated in specific locations and they have absorbed their shiite population into the economic and social fabric of their societies - shiites occupy prominent roles in business and government - so they are vested in finding solutions for the whole country.
In addition,even though Qatar(90%) and the UAE(88%) have the highest proportion of non-native workers of all the GCC states, they have been careful to monitor and stop any radicalizing elements seeping in from outside countries,such as Libya and Pakistan.
Qatar and UAE also approach the issue of Iran differently than Saudi Arabia so that it is not seen as quite the same level of threat. They support Saudi Arabia's strategy in the region,but they also cooperate with Iran in a variety of sectors. For Qatar,it is cooperation on a shared natural gas field,for UAE it is an important trade transit point.