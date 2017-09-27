Stratfor: Analysis: A Different Outlook for Reform Elsewhere in the Gulf

(seeder not working)

https://worldview.stratfor.com/analysis/different-outlook-reform-elsewhere-gulf

Gulf States face an uncertain future -because of environmental limits,but also because of their dependency upon one source of income that is drying up. Qatar,Oman and UAE are doing a better job of implementing needed reforms than Saudi Arabia,Bahrain (and to a lesser extent,Kuwait).

This article focuses on UAE,Qatar and Oman and their minority populations (shia Muslims).

How they respond to that minority will determine their stability in the future as resources dry up and place pressures upon the population as a whole.

Qatar and UAE