Etva's Favorite Vine Quotes: A PS Addition for Anna - by etva

Since joining Newsvine, I've kept a "Quote Board" of comments from Viners. Here are the last of them, which I never got around to posting - a PS edition for Anna.

Just wanted to say WTF and Who moved my cheese.  No idea what I'm doing here... ShipInTheNight 

He's at that adorable point where there are two speeds:  zoom and crash. katrix   (on kittens)

If it's in the mainstream, I'd say the movement has left rebellious in the dust and embraced assimilation.  HollyKl  

Slippery slope. Once you acknowledge a vagina's existence, you give it power. John2810 

The power of breasts to get a rise out of men in power is as old as the hills. Vlad's dog  

I swear to God those people could f*ck up a wet dream.  MargaretKatheryn  

"Height is only an issue when upright"  Anna-90776  

Love is blind!  And it sometimes stinks! lauhal  

That "apology" would have died of malnutrition it was so thin.  MargaretKatheryn

Do you even have a heart beat or just the steadiest hands ever?  pog8  

