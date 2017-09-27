Etva's Favorite Vine Quotes: A PS Addition for Anna - by etva

Etva

Since joining Newsvine, I've kept a "Quote Board" of comments from Viners. Here are the last of them, which I never got around to posting - a PS edition for Anna.

Just wanted to say WTF and Who moved my cheese. No idea what I'm doing here... ShipInTheNight

He's at that adorable point where there are two speeds: zoom and crash. katrix (on kittens)

If it's in the mainstream, I'd say the movement has left rebellious in the dust and embraced assimilation. HollyKl

Slippery slope. Once you acknowledge a vagina's existence, you give it power. John2810

The power of breasts to get a rise out of men in power is as old as the hills. Vlad's dog

I swear to God those people could f*ck up a wet dream. MargaretKatheryn

"Height is only an issue when upright" Anna-90776

Love is blind! And it sometimes stinks! lauhal

That "apology" would have died of malnutrition it was so thin. MargaretKatheryn

Do you even have a heart beat or just the steadiest hands ever? pog8