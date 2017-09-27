Food Porn: View at your own Risk - by etva

Comments:

etva

My entry into the Food Porn Challenge.

NikolaiBukharin

Cookies? I want cookies, fresh out of the oven. And I'll lick the beaters while I wait for 'em to get ready...

Shelby Davenport

First one looked like a proper Greek Salad. The boiling over looked EXACTLY like a plate I saw in a local "Home Goods" store. I loved it. The last one is how I like my steaks cooked!

etva

Good eye, Shelby! The first one is a greek salad:) Boiling Over started as a joke. Holly and I both photographed our boiling potatoes and potato peels, but they were just too boring, so we started merging and playing. This was my result. *grins* Thanks!

HollyKl

Poor Beef! Like the whole series, etva. But still, poor Beef!

etva

LOL! In the end, we all feed something. That beef has a very good life, until that day comes:)

rottlady

Ha! Love the title, I thought it was gonna be something else though....Great food porn shots etva, nicely done!

etva

Thanks, Rottlady! You know I'm not as brave as Ben:)

Comrade Vlad's dog

That turkey looks "fruity". I want those olives right now!

etva

LOL! That turkey was a bit fruity, so we're having beef for Christmas -- er, not this particular flank:) Thanks, Vlad!

Anna-90776

Had fun with the headline.......!!! I love the vegetarian turkey or as someone else said, "peel instead of pluck":) Beef is precious. I can't help it. I love him. What remains of our Filet is on the freezer too.

etva

ROTFL!!! Filet - gone but not forgotten:) I can't remember now who said peal instead of pluck, but the phrase was memorable:) Thanks, Anna!

kayci

Very delicious! Love Boiling Over and the oh-so-adorable Beef!

etva

Thank you!

Nigel Dogberry

That salad looks yummy. That turkey would be gone in a day around here. Great photos.

etva

Thanks, Grump! The turkey, but meat and vegetarian was gone within 24 hours:

Dubbya R

Cool shots, especially Veggie Mix and love the treatment of Boiling Over!

etva

Thanks, Dubbya. I thought Boiling Over was, er, over the top, and mostly posted as a joke, but it sort of grows on you. LOL:)

MalamuteMan

Although Mal prefers meatier turkey, the turkey was very creative!

etva

Thanks Mal! I tend to agree with you:)

Fletch

Beef, it's whats for dinner. Good shots Etva

etva

Thanks, Fletch!

MinnieApolis

Ooh, the Veggis Mix looks so luscious! What is shiny -- were these tossed with oil or merely wetted down? Like the Turkey but I believe this is a Fruitarian version! And the lighting on the fruit is very lovely, fit for a portrait. Poor Beef, tho! No one loves him for himself, it seems. I just wanna scritch behind his ears.

etva

Thanks, Minnie! I can't remember if I'd already added the oil when I photographed the salad. I don't think I had, though you can see the moisture from the veggies. And you're right, I try very hard not to love the beef as individuals. Makes it hard at that end, so they live wild and free:)

MinnieApolis

I think Veggie Mix is the most luscious, but maybe Boiling Over is most creative. Both are beautifully colorful tho.

Nona-

yummmmm !!!

etva

Thanks, Tzia!

Mrs D-1475814

The veggie mix looks wonderful! I want some. The turkey looks so much more appetizing than a tofu turkey... just saying! :) I really liked how you processed "Beef". :) Excellent food porn Etva.

etva

Thanks, Mrs. D!

PonGoad

Goodness gracious! I'm ready to dive into that salad; it looks so good.

etva

Thanks, Pongoad!

T. Fargo

The first picture grabbed my attention. Lovely color pop going on there, not to mention I can just about taste those Kalamata olives. Don't turn you're back on me, there won't be many left when you turn back. Boiling Over reminds me of a Kaleidoscope and the Angus is adorable. I think cows look cute. Especially when accompanied with a little A-1. Voted up Etva!

MinnieApolis

Lovely color pop going on

TF got that right. Those veggies really pop -- makes you want to pop the olives, etc. right in your mouth!

etva