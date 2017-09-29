LIBYA: Background - Geography and History - Part 1

All countries are shaped by their geography. But the geography of some countries,like Yemen and Libya are so pronounced that they are almost too significant to be overcome.

The first truth about Libya that you have to grasp is Libya's geography and how that effects their political and social structure. Libya is basically divided into two sectors(east and west) by the huge desert in it's interior. These two sectors are like two totally different countries,they have different histories,different cultures and each tribe is loyal to it's "country" regardless of what the political map says. You look at any issue that is effecting Libya today and that's what it always boils down to .

So we will get an idea of the basic geography and an over view of Libya's history.

This is in the southwestern desert region of Libya - a nomadic culture.

Pictured are Tuaregs whose territory also covers the southern states,such as Mali.

Basic Geography and History:

The whole of Libya is the Sahara Desert except for the narrow slice of coastline along the Mediterranean Sea where practically 80% of it's population lives.

Libya was controlled first by the Romans,then the Byzantine and then the Ottoman Empire. Later the British and French occupied Libya.Libya gained their independence in 1951 under a monarch. Qaddafi became the head of the government via a bloodless coup in 1969 until he was deposed in 2011.

There are six historical periods:

Ancient Libya

Roman era

Islamic era

Ottoman rule

Italian rule

Modern era

In ancient times,the coastal plain in the northwest was inhabited by nomadic hunters and herdsmen. As the climate turned drier and the area turned to desert,these people traveled southeastward into Sudan along with the eroding savannah terrain.

The next group to occupy this region were the nomadic Berbers who settled much of this whole area from Egypt to the Niger Basin.

Niger Basin Region

The Romans captured the area around Tripoli in 106 BC and built the city of Tripoli to serve as it's capital. It became known far and wide as a beautiful and exotic locale. The period under Roman/Byzantine rule was a golden age for Libya. Tripoli became a trade port and major exporter of olive oil and was wealthy and prosperous.

In 647 AD,Arabs conquered the area. While they did eventually restore Libya's previous stability and trade,the region slowly collapsed - both economically and politically. By the start of the 16th century,there was little central authority and pirates found the coastal coves served them well.

In the mid 1500s,the Ottomans took over and divided Libya into three provinces - Algiers,Tripoli and Tunis. An Ottoman calvary officer threw over the government and established his own dynastic rule for 125 years. Then it was the Italians' turn in 1911 for 30 years.

In 1951,Libya declared their independence under King Idris. Oil was discovered in 1959 and Libya thus became a very wealthy state. King Idris fled to Egypt in 1969 when Colonel Muammar Gadhafi staged a coup. Gadhafi's government was said to be a sponsor of terror and had been heavily sanctioned by both the UN and the United States. But by 2003,sanctions against Libya were starting to be removed. And then in 2011,as the wave of Arab Spring swept through the Middle East and toppled the regimes of it's neighbors in Tunisia and Egypt,Libya was engulfed in a violent civil war and Gadhafi was overthrown and killed.

The country held it's first parliamentary elections in 2012 and the interim government was then suppose to start drafting a new constitution. At that time Libya was said to have the highest standard of living,but the old sectional divides crept back into the unfolding events. Libya is once again caught up in chaos.